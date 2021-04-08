SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.45% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 151,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $29.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42.

