Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

SPE stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $15.02.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.