Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.25.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $280.15 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $124.07 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.46.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

