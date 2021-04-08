SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) PT Raised to $58.00

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

