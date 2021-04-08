Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,259,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,758,000 after acquiring an additional 227,175 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 375,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

