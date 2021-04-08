Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $780,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,874 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6,462.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after buying an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after buying an additional 110,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

Shares of IEX opened at $214.29 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $141.86 and a 12-month high of $217.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.94.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

