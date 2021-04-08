Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 357,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 36.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $2,370,653 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $129.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average is $90.68.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.