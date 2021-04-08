Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $781,081.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,306 shares of company stock worth $11,009,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

