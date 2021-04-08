Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $802,000 Investment in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,542 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,608,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 233,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after acquiring an additional 252,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

