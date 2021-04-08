Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVER. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,158,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EverQuote by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EverQuote by 168.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 108.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 36,920 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVER opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.54 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $472,301.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,058,349. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 545 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $26,454.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,774.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,873. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

