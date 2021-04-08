Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Shares Up 3%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78. 357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBLUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

Stabilus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

