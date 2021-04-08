Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

SANM opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

