Stifel Financial Corp Buys 7,885 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 393,317 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,247,000 after buying an additional 176,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bruker by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 134,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,044,000 after buying an additional 131,096 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

