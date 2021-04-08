Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,261 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1,073.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

