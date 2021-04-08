Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,627,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000.

USPH opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

