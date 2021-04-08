Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $215.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.73 and a 52 week high of $221.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.22 and a 200 day moving average of $190.09.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

