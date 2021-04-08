Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $11,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.