STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.76

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €30.76 ($36.19) and traded as high as €33.30 ($39.17). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €33.08 ($38.91), with a volume of 1,938,638 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.73 ($43.21).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.79.

About STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

