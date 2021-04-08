Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Apogee Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 970 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,266% compared to the typical volume of 71 call options.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

APOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,358,000 after buying an additional 251,625 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,015,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.