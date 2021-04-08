Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Galectin Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,379 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,823% compared to the average daily volume of 184 call options.

In other news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,614 shares in the company, valued at $131,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,200. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 94,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

