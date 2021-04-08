Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Simply Good Foods Call Options (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,183 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 982% compared to the average volume of 479 call options.

SMPL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. 12,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,268. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 159,371 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

