Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in AbbVie by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,502,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 71,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,554. The company has a market capitalization of $187.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.