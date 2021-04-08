Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $6.64 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 2.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.94. 7,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.49 and a 200 day moving average of $154.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

