Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.79 ($91.52).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX opened at €70.15 ($82.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 115.00. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €51.30 ($60.35) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €72.22.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.