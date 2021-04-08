Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.48

Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 49 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $775.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.38, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $75,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

