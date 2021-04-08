Susan M. Connelly Sells 7,783 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

