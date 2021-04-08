Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 24,205 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

