Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 57,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 431,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000.

FNDA stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03.

