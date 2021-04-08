Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.98. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $137.06.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

