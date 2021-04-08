Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 220.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 899,042 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $16,651,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

