Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 702.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,611,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,554 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,294,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 693.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,259,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

