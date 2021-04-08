Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.69 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,332 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

RZG stock opened at $156.48 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.45 and a 1 year high of $175.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.78.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

