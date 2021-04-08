Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.70 Million Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

