Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 268,516 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 445.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,516 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of Casper Sleep worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 804.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,024,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSPR. Citigroup raised their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $303.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.