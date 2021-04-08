Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 25,713 iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.57% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $58.46 and a 1 year high of $100.27.

