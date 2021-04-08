Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 3,852 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,223,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 137,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,824,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

