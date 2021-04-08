SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price increased by Barclays from $470.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $441.56.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $484.59 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $577.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

