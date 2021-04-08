Swapcoinz Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00271123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.00795311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,306.88 or 1.01146143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00017285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

