SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SWKH stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. SWK has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. SWK had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SWK will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SWK by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SWK by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SWK by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SWK by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

