SWS Partners Increases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $313,746,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,856,000 after purchasing an additional 512,524 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,630,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,198,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

