SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and $513,159.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.30 or 0.00452745 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005697 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00028804 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.41 or 0.04726510 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 137,773,693 coins and its circulating supply is 110,720,601 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

