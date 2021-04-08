Synectics (LON:SNX) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 152.75 ($2.00), with a volume of 47766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.76).

Specifically, insider Paul Webb acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £904 ($1,181.08).

Get Synectics alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.86. The company has a market cap of £26.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.42.

About Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.