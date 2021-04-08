T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $176.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.