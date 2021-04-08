Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of TAK opened at $17.34 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 149,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.