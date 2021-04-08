Takkt (TTK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Takkt (ETR: TTK) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2021 – Takkt was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Takkt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/30/2021 – Takkt was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Takkt was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Takkt was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Takkt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/25/2021 – Takkt was given a new €11.80 ($13.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TTK stock opened at €13.80 ($16.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.42 million and a PE ratio of 24.34. Takkt Ag has a 1-year low of €6.53 ($7.68) and a 1-year high of €13.20 ($15.53). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.82.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

