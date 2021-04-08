Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce sales of $77.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.81 million to $77.90 million. Talend posted sales of $68.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLND shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $241,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,810,000. Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after acquiring an additional 72,948 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after acquiring an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Talend stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Talend has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

