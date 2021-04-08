Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $12.17

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $12.53. Talos Energy shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 838 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $992.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

