Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 33,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,720 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $4,350,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 112,440 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

