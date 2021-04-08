Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer Sells 95,127 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,191,988.49.

On Monday, March 29th, Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

