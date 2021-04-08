Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $132,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,719,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,416 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APLS stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

